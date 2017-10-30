Julie Montana | The Zoghlin Group PLLC

Don't Miss
October 30, 2017

The Zoghlin Group PLLC announces that Julie Montana has joined the firm as a legal assistant. Montana is new to the legal industry, recently earning her Legal Office Professional Certificate from the Center for Workforce Development at Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES.

“It’s an honor to work with such a talented group of professionals,” Montana said in a statement. “Being new to the legal field, I feel I am in the perfect place to learn and grow as a legal professional. The Zoghlin Group is committed to training and development and I am excited to be part of such a collaborative environment.”

