Mueller’s moves send message to other potential targets

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The one-two punch delivered Monday by special prosecutor Robert Mueller — an indictment of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and a guilty plea from a former campaign adviser — is designed to send a powerful message to everyone else caught up in the probe: The prosecutors aren’t bluffing. “This is the way you kick off ...