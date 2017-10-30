Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 17-56

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 17-56

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney misconduct Disqualification – Remittal – Imputation Opinion 17-56 Background: A judge reported an attorney to the grievance committee for two separate incidents. The judge asks whether remittal of disqualification is available if the attorney waives confidentiality, and whether the disqualification extends to the attorney’s entire law firm, including any partners, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo