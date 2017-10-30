NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 17-56

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney misconduct Disqualification – Remittal – Imputation Opinion 17-56 Background: A judge reported an attorney to the grievance committee for two separate incidents. The judge asks whether remittal of disqualification is available if the attorney waives confidentiality, and whether the disqualification extends to the attorney’s entire law firm, including any partners, ...