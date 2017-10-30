Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Court clerk: Opinion 17-58

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Court clerk Appointment as judge – Same court Opinion 17-58 Background: A village court clerk asks if he may be appointed as associate village justice, to sit only in the absence of the current sole village justice. The clerk would attend judge school, but would only serve as a judge in ...

