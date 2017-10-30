NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 17-52

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Passive partner – Limited liability company Opinion 17-52 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may hold a small percentage ownership in a limited liability company his spouse is forming to provide consulting services in her field. His role is strictly passive and would have no involvement in the ...