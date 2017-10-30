Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Serving on the board of a not-for-profit entity: Opinion 17-51

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Serving on the board of a not-for-profit entity Opinion 17-51 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asks if he may serve on the board of a not-for-profit religious community center that runs the school his children attends. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may serve as an officer, director, trustee or ...

