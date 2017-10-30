St. Thomas More Lawyers’ Guild holding retreat

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The St. Thomas More Lawyers' Guild will hold its annual Retreat and Reconciliation from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at the St. Padre Pio Chapel, 141 Marconi Blvd., Gates. The Rev. Father James Hewes, a retired Parish Priest in the Rochester Diocese, will conduct the retreat with a topic of "Forgiveness and ...