St. Thomas More Lawyers’ Guild holding retreat

October 30, 2017

The St. Thomas More Lawyers' Guild will hold its annual Retreat and Reconciliation from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at the St. Padre Pio Chapel, 141 Marconi Blvd., Gates. The Rev. Father James Hewes, a retired Parish Priest in the Rochester Diocese, will conduct the retreat with a topic of "Forgiveness and ...

