Terrorist claims mental illness

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A convicted terrorist’s request to withdraw his guilty plea will be put on hold while an appeal of the conviction is heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Emanuel L. Lutchman was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. in January to 20 years in prison and 50 ...