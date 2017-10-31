Chinese man sentenced for mailing snakes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Chinese man has been sentenced to time served and a $5,000 fine for illegally shipping snakes. Chaoyi Le, 28, of Shanghai, pleaded guilty to Lacey Act False Labeling, was also ordered to pay restitution of $3,518.75 to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. On April 22, 2014, ...