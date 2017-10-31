Don't Miss
Court Calendar for November 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN J. ARK 9:30 a.m. 1—Jones v McLeod, McLeod, et al – Lipsitz & Ponterio – Ward Greenberg – Coutu Lane 2—In the matter of the foreclosure of tax liens pursuant to title 4 of part E of Article IX of the charter of the City of Rochester list of delinquent taxes as of July ...

