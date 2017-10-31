Don't Miss
Harter Secrest Emery makes Red Cross donation

$21,850 check presented for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

By: Bennett Loudon October 31, 2017 0

Rayza Santiago, an associate attorney at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, and legal secretary Diana Mackey have many relatives in Puerto Rico struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. "I think they’re in pretty bad shape, but I think they’re OK. That’s just kind of how we roll. We’re pretty strong people,” Santiago said. Mackey said her ...

