Harter Secrest Emery makes Red Cross donation

Rayza Santiago, an associate attorney at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, and legal secretary Diana Mackey have many relatives in Puerto Rico struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. "I think they’re in pretty bad shape, but I think they’re OK. That’s just kind of how we roll. We’re pretty strong people,” Santiago said. Mackey said her ...