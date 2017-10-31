Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys’ Elliott

Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys’ Elliott

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS October 31, 2017 0

NEW YORK — A federal judge cleared the way Monday night for the NFL to enforce a six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied the request for a preliminary injunction from players' union attorneys working for Elliott. Failla put the ruling on hold ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo