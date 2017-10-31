Lauren Wilson | Roberts Communications

Roberts Communications announces the promotion of Lauren Wilson to account supervisor.

In her new role, Wilson will lead several accounts and continue to develop and execute integrated campaigns for key health care clients at the agency including Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Univera Healthcare and Jewish Senior Life. Wilson will lead integrated marketing programs such as email and direct mail marketing campaigns, collateral development, as well as TV, radio and print advertising.

Wilson began her career at Roberts Communications in 2010 as an account coordinator where she worked closely on Security Health Plan’s Medicare plan, one of the agency’s largest health plan accounts at that time. Wilson quickly became a strong asset to the account service team and was promoted four times in the seven years she’s been at the agency. Most recently, she was a senior account executive.

Wilson currently resides in Rochester.

