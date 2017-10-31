Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Who pays taxes?

Money Management: Who pays taxes?

By: George W. Karpus October 31, 2017 0

In the midst of the debate on tax reform, it’s important to first understand who pays taxes and how much they pay. The data for this article was pulled from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. First, the largest source, or 47.3% is paid to the government through personal taxes. Payment by various thresholds ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo