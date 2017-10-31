Don't Miss
Home / News / Mylan’s president targeted in generic drug pricing probe

Mylan’s president targeted in generic drug pricing probe

By: Bloomberg Caroline Chen, David Mclaughlin October 31, 2017 0

Mylan's second-ranking executive was named in a civil investigation by dozens of states conducting a multiyear probe into alleged price collusion by makers of generic drugs that is now targeting senior managers. State attorneys general said they're seeking to sue Rajiv Malik, Mylan's president and executive director, as part of an expanded complaint against pharmaceutical companies ...

