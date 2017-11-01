Attorneys: Trump calling accusers ‘liars’ was political opinion

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing late Tuesday that he was expressing a political opinion last year when he called accusations of sexual misconduct against him false and the accusers "liars," seeking to dismiss a defamation complaint by a woman who said he groped her. Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump's ...