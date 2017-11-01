Don't Miss
Attorneys: Trump calling accusers 'liars' was political opinion

Attorneys: Trump calling accusers ‘liars’ was political opinion

By: The Washington Post MICHELLE YE HEE LEE and MARK BERMAN November 1, 2017 0

President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing late Tuesday that he was expressing a political opinion last year when he called accusations of sexual misconduct against him false and the accusers "liars," seeking to dismiss a defamation complaint by a woman who said he groped her. Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump's ...

