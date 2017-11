Having relocated back to the area from Chicago, Brett Gawronski brings over 18 years of design experience to the firm, specifically for multi-family and affordable housing, laboratories, commercial and residential high rises and K12 and higher education projects. As an architect in SWBR’s education studio, he will work with K12 school districts.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.