Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for November 2, 2017

Court Calendar for November 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2017 0

Supreme Court The following is a list of cases to be called by Justice William J. Taylor on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The purpose of the calendar is to ascertain the status of discovery and to issue a scheduling order. A proposed scheduling order may be emailed to lcohan@nycourts.gov, otherwise an attorney with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo