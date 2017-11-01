Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed October 25, 2017

Deeds filed October 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 25, 2017                69   Brighton STOLT, LYNN  to BENOIT, DANAIELLE S WENTWORTH et ano Property Address: 211 GLENHILL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11938  Page: 311 Tax Account: 150.06-1-19 Full Sale Price: $200,000 RUSSOTTI, SAMUEL D et ano to NARRIE, SCOTT Property Address: 85 POPLAR WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11938  Page: 338 Tax Account: 150.06-1-2 Full Sale Price: $195,000 MARX, LAWRENCE E et ano to KOZADAYEV, VITALY Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo