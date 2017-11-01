Doing Business As for October 25, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business. G. CLEANING CO. 11 JACKLYN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Principal: ZAPATA, RAMON E. 974 JACKSON ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 CLOCKTOWER COMMUNICATIONS 12 FOLKSIDE LANE, FAIRPORT NY ...