Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Biro v. Keen

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Superseding cause – Landlord liability – Proximate cause Biro v. Keen CA 17-00548 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages after the plaintiff stepped on one of several bricks that he had placed on an exterior landing of an apartment building ...