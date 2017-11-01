Guilty verdict reached in double homicide

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man has been convicted of a double homicide in November 2016. Patrick Brooks, 38, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for killing his estranged wife, Christie Brooks, and his daughter, Victoria Brooks on Nov, 25, 2016. After having Thanksgiving dinner there the day before, Patrick Brooks returned to his ex-wife's home later in ...