Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 25, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   PARILLO, FRANK J 166 MARWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: KIRCHEDBAUM & PHILLIPS PC Amount: $9,711.97 WAGNER, JESSICA 276 SWEET BIRCH LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS PC Amount: ...

