Judgments Supreme and County Court for October 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BERMUDEZ, JOSE L 260 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: MURRIN, JUDITH Amount: $1,927.00 BROWN, WILLIE C 455 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: GRIFFIN, PENNY Amount: $3,097.50 BURLEY, TIMOTHY G 3252 PINE TERRACE, MACEDON, NY 14502-8874 Favor: ...

