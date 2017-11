Designer Matthew Buchholz joins SWBR’s education studio focusing on K12 school design. Most recently, he ran his own small business, crafting and selling artistic goods while earning his Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering technology from Alfred State College. He resides in Fairport.

