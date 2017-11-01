Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed October 25, 2017

Mortgages filed October 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 25, 2017                87   Brighton MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC & SEIFFERT, STEPHANIE T Property Address: 600 CORWIN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2133 Amount: $210,000.00 FENSTER, MARILYN & FENSTER, REMY Property Address: 59 ROWLAND PKWY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3366 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 MCCAULEY, ELLEN P Property Address: 1129 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-1869 Lender: PHYLLIS S MCCAULEY Amount: $62,075.19 SPINOSA, ANN Property Address: 234 PELHAM RD, ...

