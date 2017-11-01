NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 17-63

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Active participation in business entity Opinion 17-63 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may form a company to manufacture and sell custom-made robes to other judges online. The inquiring judge is part-time and his name and likeness would not appear on the company’s website. The robes would be ...