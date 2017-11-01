Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 17-63

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Active participation in business entity Opinion 17-63 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may form a company to manufacture and sell custom-made robes to other judges online. The inquiring judge is part-time and his name and likeness would not appear on the company’s website. The robes would be ...

