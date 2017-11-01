Don't Miss
Victims on bike path included 30th high school reunion group

By: The Associated Press November 1, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The victims of the bike path attack near the World Trade Center included five Argentines, part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation with a trip to New York City. The Argentine foreign ministry identified them as Ariel Erlij, Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, ...

