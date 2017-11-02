Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Constitutional convention a first step toward updating the state’s court and voting systems

Constitutional convention a first step toward updating the state’s court and voting systems

By: Commentary: Sharon Stern Gerstman November 2, 2017 0

This November, New York voters have the opportunity to call for a constitutional convention to modernize the outmoded document that forms the basis of our state government. It is an opportunity we should not squander. New York’s Constitution is broken. It is sometimes followed, sometimes ignored, and clearly in need of an overhaul. It was not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo