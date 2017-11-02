Don't Miss
Court Calendar for November 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Perevich v DeJohn-Perevich – Allen & Obrien – Mark Chauvin City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Maison Properties Inc v Ian Mustaca, 17 Park Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Eric Onderdonk v Gerald Henderson & Casey Henderson, 40 Magnolia St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Gabriel Ashkenazi & Cnaan Bar v Duane Johnson, 206 ...

