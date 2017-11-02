Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 26, 2017                81   Brighton DORA, STEPHEN J et ano to LEE, ANNA MARIE et ano Property Address: 155 AVON ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11939  Page: 192 Tax Account: 123.13-3-18 Full Sale Price: $194,000 PARELLO, THOMAS L to NUVO HOMES INC Property Address: 3899 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11939  Page: 185 Tax Account: 137.10-4-52 Full Sale Price: $85,000 WAHL, ALAN  to NI, SHIHKAI Property Address: 61 ...

