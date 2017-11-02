Don't Miss
Home / News / Defendant pleads guilty in overdose case

Defendant pleads guilty in overdose case

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2017 0

A 23-year-old man has admitted to selling drugs to a woman who later died from an overdose. Dominic Hobbs pleaded guilty Thursday to criminally negligent homicide and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for causing the opioid-related death of Tara Miles, 41, who was found dead in her home on April 7. Under the plea agreement, ...

