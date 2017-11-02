Defendant pleads guilty in overdose case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A 23-year-old man has admitted to selling drugs to a woman who later died from an overdose. Dominic Hobbs pleaded guilty Thursday to criminally negligent homicide and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for causing the opioid-related death of Tara Miles, 41, who was found dead in her home on April 7. Under the plea agreement, ...