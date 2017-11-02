Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-Trump aides due back in court following indictment

Ex-Trump aides due back in court following indictment

By: The Associated Press November 2, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump is due back in court along with his business associate. Paul Manafort, who led the campaign for several months last year, will appear Thursday afternoon in Washington's federal court with co-defendant Rick Gates. Special counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment Monday that charges the men with ...

