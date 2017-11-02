Don't Miss
Home / News / Georgia attorney general quits defense in server wiping case

Georgia attorney general quits defense in server wiping case

By: The Associated Press Frank Bajak November 2, 2017 0

The Georgia attorney general's office will no longer represent the state's top elections official in an elections integrity lawsuit filed three days before a crucial computer server was quietly wiped clean. The lawsuit aims to force Georgia to retire its antiquated and heavily questioned touchscreen election technology, which does not provide an auditable paper trail. The server ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo