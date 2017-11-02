Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 26, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     JAMIESON, ASHLEE A 234 SARATOGA AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608-1157 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 JESMER, GREGORY 70 LIBERTY POLE WAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14604-1410 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $25.0000 JOHNSON, DALE J 999 ARNETT BLOULEVARD, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo