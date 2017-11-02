Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed October 26, 2017

Mortgages filed October 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 26, 2017                85   Brighton GUERDAT, JEFFREY A & GUERDAT, NANCY C Property Address: 12 CARDIFF PARK, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3208 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 LEE, DAVID E Property Address: 1140 CLOVER ST, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3368 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $150,000.00   Brockport KENNEY, JAMES T Property Address: 27 KEYSTONE CT, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2505 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $110,000.00   Fairport KNAPP, LINDA & KNAPP, MARK T Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo