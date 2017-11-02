New murder trial set for December

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A new trial for a man once convicted of murder is set to start Dec. 11 in state Supreme Court. In March, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, vacated the 2003 second-degree murder conviction of Rodney D. McFarland, who was sentenced to 25 years to life for the fatal shooting of Serrell Bennett, ...