‘We made it’: Imprisoned at 15, lifer goes free at 43

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



DETROIT — Bobby Hines stepped forward, smiling as he embraced the sister of the man he was convicted of killing. Locked up for 28 years, he'd long wanted to meet Valencia Warren-Gibbs, to talk with her about that night in 1989 when her brother, James, was shot after Hines and two others confronted him. At 15, Hines ...