Bergdahl spared any prison time, gets dishonorable discharge

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN DREW November 3, 2017 0

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier who walked off his post in Afghanistan and triggered a search that left several comrades severely wounded, will serve no prison time, a military judge ruled Friday at the end of the politically divisive case that stirred debate during the president campaign. President Donald Trump, whose campaign-trail criticism ...

