Court Calendar for November 6, 2017

Court Calendar for November 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2017 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Jenny Devonshire LLC v Tiera Alston, 149 Devonshire Court – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Henry L Weber v John Young III & Danielle Young, 29 Edmonds St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Jenny Devonshire LLC v Naquanda Smith & Gloria Smith, 149 Devonshire Court – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Riverview Industrie LLC v Kendra Hutchins, 176 ...

