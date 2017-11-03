Drug dealer gets eight years

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Buffalo man who was convicted of selling heroin that led to the death of a buyer was sentenced to eight years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara. Damian Hicks-Bailey, 22, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On July 1, 2015, police ...