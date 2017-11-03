Don't Miss
Home / News / Drug dealer gets eight years

Drug dealer gets eight years

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2017 0

A Buffalo man who was convicted of selling heroin that led to the death of a buyer was sentenced to eight years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara. Damian Hicks-Bailey, 22, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On July 1, 2015, police ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo