Fourth Department – Improper practice charge: Buffalo Teachers Federation, Inc. v. NYS Public Employment Relations Board

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Improper practice charge Collective bargaining agreement – Teacher layoffs Buffalo Teachers Federation, Inc. v. NYS Public Employment Relations Board TP 17-00329 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding to annul a determination of the respondent which reversed a determination of an administrative law judge ...

