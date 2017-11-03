Gianfranco Pietrantoni | SWBR

As an architectural designer, Gianfranco Pietrantoni brings expertise in visualization software which enables the team to communicate the design intent more effectively, ensuring a successfully built project. His focus is on industrial, corporate and municipal projects. He started his career as an intern with SWBR in December 2015 and received a Bachelor’s in Architecture from Alfred State College and a Master’s in Architecture from the University at Buffalo. Pietrantoni resides in Greece.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.