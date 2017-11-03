Don't Miss
Home / Law / Karma companies trying to settle complaint

Karma companies trying to settle complaint

Case on hold for 30 days

By: Bennett Loudon November 3, 2017 0

Pittsford-based Karma Culture LLC operates on the principle that “if you do something positive, you’ll get something positive in return,” according to the company’s website. Their Karma Wellness Water, a bottle of water with a flavoring, vitamins and other ingredients sealed in a unique cap until you’re ready to have a drink, “is a truly enlightened ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo