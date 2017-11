Kenzie McNamara will be responsible for partnering with architects and teams on the design and coordination of the firm’s projects through all phases of the design process. She is assisting with the design of several housing projects. She received her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in architecture from the University at Buffalo and resides in Rochester.

