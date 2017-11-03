Legal Loop: Virginia Bar nixes online attorney-client matching service

Don't Miss
By: Nicole Black November 3, 2017 0

In recent months, I’ve written about a handful of ethics opinions from different jurisdictions whereby the ethics committees rejected the use of various online lawyer directories and lawyer-client matching services such as Avvo, Legal Zoom and Rocket Lawyer. Virginia now joins their ranks with the issuance of Legal Ethics Opinion 1885 (online: http://www.vsb.org/site/regulation/leo_1885). At issue in ...

