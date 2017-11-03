Monica Stein | SWBR

In her role as interior designer, Monica Stein works with design teams specializing in space planning and furniture selection. She designs functional environments that impact how people live, work and learn and is part of the design phases from product research to schedule management and implementation. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rochester Institute of Technology. Stein resides in Mumford.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.