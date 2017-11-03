NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 17-91

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Appointment as hearing officer Opinion 17-91 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether it is ethically permissible for him to permit a full-time city court judge to serve as an unpaid hearing officer under the Public Health Law to adjudicate a certain category of health-related violations. The appointment would be ...