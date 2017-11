As an architectural designer, Samantha Keene will produce construction documents, assist the firm’s project architects and managers and performs site visits. She is designing a variety of projects in the firm’s workplace studio. She graduated from Alfred State College with a Bachelor’s in architectural technology. She resides in Bergen.

