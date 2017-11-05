Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 26, 2017                96   Brighton LOVELL, SANDRA P et ano to LOVELL, JOHN C et ano Property Address: 239 AVALON DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11939  Page: 352 Tax Account: 137.13-1-46 Full Sale Price: $1 SOUTHERN DRIVE PROPERTIES LLC to VIELE, PAUL K Property Address: 39 SOUTHERN DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11939  Page: 380 Tax Account: 148.19-1-41 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili SCHWARTZ, ROBERT L to SCHWARTZ, JAMES ...

